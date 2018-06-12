Kwesi Nyantakyi returns to practice law after FIFA ban

news

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has returned to work at his private law firm following his ban from all football related activities.

Nyantakyi was handed a 90-day provisional ban by world football governing body FIFA, after being implicated in an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The embattled 49-year-old has come under intense pressure in the past week after being captured on camera compromising his position as head of Ghana’s FA.

Nyantakyi was recorded transacting ‘shady’ deals with supposed investors and advising them on how to short-change clubs in the Ghana Premier League when signing up for a sponsorship.

He has since resigned from his post as GFA boss, CAF 1vice president and FIFA Council Member, having been banned for a 90-day provisional period.

However, the ex-FA capo has already started thinking about life after football administration and has gone back to practice law.

According to the CEO of Wa All Stars, Oduro Nyarko, Nyantakyi is in stable mind despite all that has transpired in the past week, and has returned to work at his private law firm.

“Kwesi Nyantakyi is alright and he is still working at his private law firm," Oduro Nyarko told Accra-based Adom FM on Monday.

Nyantakyi was elected as GFA president in December 2005 after a landslide victory over four other candidates.

However, his resignation means a fresh elections are expected to be held for the Association to elect a new leader.