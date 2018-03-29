Latif Blessing signs deal with Adidas

Home > Sports > Football >

Ghanaian forward Latif Blessing has signed a deal with global sportswear franchise Adidas 

The forward who just signed for Los Angeles FC managed to sign a three year package with Adidas where he will be provided with boots,kits and free shopping every month.

Blessing was spoke to Kickgh when he revealed his excitement upon signing the deal

"I am very happy to be part of the Adidas family. Let me give thanks to the Most high God for the deal," Blessing to

"Thanks to my manager, family and fans in Ghana and here in USA for supporting me. They should continue doing that,''

Blessing joined Kansas City and moved on to Los Angeles Fc in 2018

