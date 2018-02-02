Home > Sports > Football >

Michael Essien signs with Clavijo Soccer agency


The Ghanaian midfielder has joined the renowned soccer agency to promote his football.

Michael Essien has signed a partnership deal with US based football agency owned by a renowned football agent Nicolas Clavijo to represent and manage the career of the former Chelsea midfielder.  

Clavijo Soccer agency has experience in career management and contract negotiations to guide footballers in their professional careers.

A company statement reads; “CSA is proud to announce our friend, partner and soccer legend, Michael Essien @iam_ess part of #TeamClavijo.. Together Nico Clavijo and Michael Essien have partnered together to change the world of soccer forever.

Make sure to follow along this journey we embark! ❤️⚽️ ||”

Essien 35, plies his trade with Indonesian topflight side Persib Bandung.

Michael Essien who started his football career at Liberty Professionals in Ghana, have stints with Lyon, Chelsea, AC Milan, Real Madrid and Panathinaikos.

