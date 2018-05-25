Home > Sports > Football >

Nyantakyi is still our president and we are behind him-GFA


Anas Number 12 Expose Nyantakyi is still our president and we are behind him-GFA

The Ghana Football Association have issued a statement to say the outfit is behind Kwesi Nyantakyi as remains substantive President amidst Anas expose saga

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ghana Football Association has announced that Kwesi Nyantakyi still remains its president despite facing questioning from the police for allegedly defrauding under false pretense.

Nyantakyi was picked up and interrogated by the Criminal Investigations Department on Wednesday following the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo ordering for his arrest after being privy to the expose by Anas Aremeyaw Anas set be released for public viewing on 6th June,2018

This also brought about reports of Kwesi Nyantakyi resigning from his office as well an acting president in the person of Lawyer Kwaku Ayiah being reported.

READ ALSO:Anas Expose' Police seizes Kwesi Nyantakyi's laptop and phones

However a statement signed by the Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Mr Isaac Addo went on to state that there had been no changes to the hierarchy of the Ghana’s football governing body whatsoever. The statement also went on to state that the Ghana Football Association is solidly behind Kwesi Nyantakyi

Here is the full statement from the Ghana Football Association

  ''On Tuesday 22nd May 2018 there was an activation of the relevant state institutions to probe into an issue relating to the President of the Ghana Football Association, Mr Kwesi Nyaktakyi in the yet-to-be released documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

'Though the President of the GFA was on official duties outside the country, he cut his trip short and returned to Ghana on 23rd May 2018.

''On his arrival he was escorted to the CID Headquarters where he was interrogated, a statement taken and subsequently granted bail.

''Presently he is helping the police with their investigations.

''The President remains innocent until he is proven guilty of all charges levelled against him.

''The GFA President being a law abiding citizen respects the law, he is not a flight risk and has indicated his willingness and availability to the investigative authority anytime he is required to do so.

READ ALSO:Only miracles can save Kwesi Nyantakyi- Kwabena Yeboah

''Following a meeting of the Executive Committee of the GFA on Thursday, the body wishes to state that nothing has changed in terms of the GFA hierarchy and Mr. Nyantakyi still remains the President of the Ghana Football Association.

''Any statement contrary to this must be disregarded.

''We wish to re-iterate that Mr. Nyantakyi has the full support of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

''All offices and outlets of the GFA remain fully functional and we confirm that all scheduled activities of the federation continue without any hindrances.

''We urge all our stakeholders and members to remain calm during this period.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: How Real Madrid won three Champions League finals in four years Football How Real Madrid won three Champions League finals in four years
Football: Klopp seeks turnaround to five forgetable finals Football Klopp seeks turnaround to five forgetable finals
Football: Liverpool out to end Real hegemony in Champions League final Football Liverpool out to end Real hegemony in Champions League final
Football: Lyon blow Wolfsburg away in extra time to retain Champions League title Football Lyon blow Wolfsburg away in extra time to retain Champions League title
UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid name squad to face Liverpool UEFA Champions League Real Madrid name squad to face Liverpool
Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same day Legend! Ronaldinho to marry two women on the same day

Recommended Videos

Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga: Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi Kwesi Nyantakyi Saga Should FIFA ban Ghana 10 Years, so be it! - Sefa Kayi
Sports News: Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning Sports News Nyantakyi not immune to prosecution – Foh-Amoaning
Breaking News: Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi Breaking News Nana Addo orders arrest of GFA’s Kwesi Nyantakyi



Top Articles

1 Breaking News Ghana's President orders for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
2 GFA Here is why the President ordered the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
3 Anas Exposé 6 photos of Countryman Songo that could be his perfect...bullet
4 Anas Exposé Nyantakyi confirms he will return to Ghana to assist...bullet
5 Number 12 CID picks up Nyantakyi at the Kotoka International Airportbullet
6 Ghana Football Association John Mahama prevented us from...bullet
7 Anas exposé CID issues statement on Kwesi Nyantakyibullet
8 Scandalous Top 5 scandals of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he...bullet
9 GFA Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get...bullet
10 Number 12 Expose It is only a miracle that can save...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeatbullet
2 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
5 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
6 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
7 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows on...bullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
10 Video Watch how Hearts thrashed Kotoko eaxctly 18...bullet

Football

Kwesi Nyantakyi CID Interrogation Sefa Kayi’s hint triggered government response on Anas Exposé
Real Madrid and Liverpool are meeting in the Champions League final in Kiev
Football Fans return 1,000 tickets as Champions League price hikes spell misery
Xavi Hernandez looks set to extend his time with Qatar's Al-Sadd
Football Spain great Xavi signs on for two more years in Qatar
The Ataturk Stadium on the outskirts of Istanbul will host its second Champions League final in 2020.
Football Istanbul to host 2020 Champions League final