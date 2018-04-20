PLB condemns the act on Referee Liman

news

The Premier League Board has condemned the alleged attack on Referee Liman by fans on Elmina Sharks.

Liman was allegedly hit above his eye with a stone which resorted to him bleeding profusely.

This incident caused the game to be abandoned and issue has been referred to the Disciplnary Committee for further action

Here is the full statement

PLB STATEMENT ON THE ABORTED GHANA PREMIER LEAGUE WEEK 8 MATCH BETWEEN ELMINA SHARKS AND MEDEAMA SC AT THE NDUOM SPORTS STADIUM, ELMINA

The Premier League Board (PLB) learnt with shock, circumstances which led to the abrupt end to the Ghana Premier League Week 8 match between Elmina Sharks and Medeama SC at the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina.

The circumstances which led to the injury to centre referee, Nuhu Liman and subsequent end to the game, were quiet unfortunate. While expressing our profound sympathies to referee Liman, as well as our well wishes, we condemn in no uncertain terms the sad development.

Following receipt of the official match reports from all designated officials including referee Liman, the PLB has, in accordance with the GFA statute, referred the matter to the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA.

The PLB is extremely concerned by the brazen display of violence by hooligans at some league centers. While most of the matches played so far have passed without acts of violence, the few reported cases of despicable attacks on match officials are of great worry.

Medeama who were the away side in this fixture go on to face Eleven Wonders at Techiman.

Elmina Sharks will go on to face Dreams FC at Aiyinase