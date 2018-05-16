Raja Casablanca hold Aduana Stars to a 3-3 draw in Dormaa

news

Nathaniel Asamoah was the hero on the warm Wednesday afternoon as Aduana Stars drew in their 2nd group game at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

It was the Moroccan side Raja Club Athletic Casablanca who took the lead through Benhalib Mahmoud in the 10 minute.

Aduana Stars did their best to respond in front of their home fans. The 18th minute Oba Ikama wasted a free kick after Justice Anane was brought down.

However, Ikama returned two minutes later to equalize rebounding a shot from Derrick Sasraku which was set up by Caleb Amankwah which goalkeeper Zniti Anas saved.

It was an end to end action from thereafter. Aduana looked to take control of the game a few minutes after the equalizer but that will not come with Raja Casablanca responding in similar fashion.

In the 36th minute, Raja Club were at it again after incessant pressure lead to Caleb Amankwah causing a foul which led to a free kick.

The free kick resorted to Lemma Mabidi getting Raja Casablanca to go ahead by 2-1 and that was the score line that ended the first half.

The second half begun with Aduana Stars to get yet another equalizer which they did in the 48 minute through Caleb Amankwah after connecting a Martey’s corner.

Aduana dictated the pace from that point in the game but failed to allow that spell of dominance pay any dividend.

Zniti Anas had no problem dealing with the efforts which came from Aduana Stars. The Morrocan side then went on to go 3-2 up with another goal from Benhalib Mahmoud in the 52nd minute.

Aduana Stars huffed and puffed for the equalizer with chances coming the way of Nathaniel Asamoah and Sam Adams which all went a begging before the 90th minute mark.

However, Aduana Stars kept going in the 5 minute injury time added. Nathaniel Asamoah who replaced Sasaraku proved to be the right call as Nathaniel Asamoah equalized at the death.

In the other group A games AS Vita beat Asec Mimosas 3-1 at the Stade des Martys in Kinshasa.

Aduana Stars lie bottom of the group with a point as As Vita lead the pack with 4 points with ASEC Mimosas falling in 2 with 3 points and Raja Athletic Club coming in 3 with 2 points.