Sarfo Castro resigns as WA All Stars

Sarfo Castro steps down as coach of WA All Stars

Sarfo Castro tendered in his resignation letter following overseeing the northern blues to a 1-1 draw against WAFA.

WA All Stars find themselves at the bottom of the table and Castro Sarfo has failed to lead the lads to secure a win ever since he took charge.

The reason for his resignation is unknown however it could only be attributed to the poor run at the club.

WA All Stars have played seven matches and lost four and drew three under Castro Sarfo.

The Northern blues host Inter Allies at the Malik Jabir Park in WA.

All Stars occupy the 16 spot of the Ghana Premier League club with 7 points.

