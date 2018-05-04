Home > Sports > Football >

Songo uses time off TV to get tattooed


New Ink? Songo uses time off TV to get tattooed

  Published:
play
Patrick Osei Agyemang known as countryman Songo in his time away from hosting the show “Fire” for “Fire’” seems to be relaxed.

The multiple RTP award winner has been reportedly suspended due to court cases between Multimedia and GFA President over libelous comments.

However, Patrick Osei Agyemang seems not allow that feat perturb him at all.

 

The Radio energetic and tough talking host took to twitter with him lying in a shop as he gets some ink on his skin.

Patrick Osei Agyemang seems to be having the time of his life close to his family in the United Kingdom.

