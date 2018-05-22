Home > Sports > Football >

Stephen Appiah hails 'confident' Barca conqueror Emmanuel Boateng


Ghanaian Players Abroad Stephen Appiah hails 'confident' Barca conqueror Emmanuel Boateng

Stephen Appiah had really good comments on the performance of Emmanuel Boateng against Barcelona as he makes his way into the national team.

  • Published:
Stephen Appiah hails 'confident' Barca conqueror Emmanuel Boateng play

Stephen Appiah hails 'confident' Barca conqueror Emmanuel Boateng
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian player Emmanuel Boateng has been playing for Spanish La Liga club Levante since 2017.

The forward, however, shot up the trending graph when his hat-trick made sure the Spanish champions did not go an entire season without losing a game.

From there, it’s been a series of praises from all angles as people hail Boateng for an impressive performance.

Stephen Appiah play

Stephen Appiah

 

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan joined the conversation admonishing the Levante player to work hard and not let the stardom get into his head.

Former captain of the senior national team, Stephen Appiah has also lauded the young Ghanaian talent focusing on his confidence against one of Europe’s giants Barcelona.

READ MORE: Majeed Waris rubbishes wife’s adultery rumours

“I have watched some of his matches and indeed he is a very good player,” the Black Stars technical coordinator said.

“He showed it when they played against Barcelona. You won’t find all youngsters showing such confidence and character against Barcelona.

Emmanuel Boateng play

Emmanuel Boateng

 

“Now he has the chance to play for the national team and I wish him all the best.”

Appiah will have the chance to give out some knowledge to Emmanuel Boateng when the senior national team camp for their friendly games as the Levante forward is part of Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah’s squad for the games against Japan and Iceland.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#UCL: 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League final treat in Accra #UCL 138 partners Pulse Sports to give fans a Champions League final treat in Accra
Japan and Iceland Friendlies: Six Black Stars players turned up for training on day Japan and Iceland Friendlies Six Black Stars players turned up for training on day
Football: Napoli skipper Hamsik considering China move: father Football Napoli skipper Hamsik considering China move: father
Football: Ligue 1 chasers Ajaccio to play Toulouse in empty stadium Football Ligue 1 chasers Ajaccio to play Toulouse in empty stadium
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey gets inspired by eating kokonte and groundnut soup Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey gets inspired by eating kokonte and groundnut soup
Ray Wilkins memorial match: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea Legends suffered 4-1 defeat Ray Wilkins memorial match Watch how Essien and his Chelsea Legends suffered 4-1 defeat

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered 4-1 defeat
Sports: Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win Sports Man City fans in Ghana hold end of season dinner to celebrate win
Sports: FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban Sports FIFA hit Samuel Inkoom with another one-year ban



Top Articles

1 Russia 2018 Chelsea quartet excluded from Spain’s 23-man squadbullet
2 Bernard Kumordzi Ex-Ghana international banned for testing positive...bullet
3 Senior National Team Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars squad for...bullet
4 AYC Qualifier Black Satellites sweep past Algeria to reach next roundbullet
5 Russia 2018 Argentina drop Serie A top scorer from 23-man squadbullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Inkoom suffer fresh one-year ban from FIFAbullet
7 Football Rising son: Luca Zidane makes debut for father...bullet
8 Iceland and Japan Ties Kwesi Appiah explains decision to...bullet
9 International Friendlies Here is how much Ghana will...bullet
10 Japan & Iceland Ties Waris, Thomas Agyapong excluded...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
2 Video Black Satellites share the spoils with Algeriabullet
3 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
4 Watch the six-goal thriller between Aduana Stars and Rajabullet
5 Didier Drogba Chelsea legend jams to Stonebwoy and Asamoah...bullet
6 Video Watch highlights and goals of Black Stars new sensationbullet
7 Video Watch Frank Acheampong 5th goal of the season for...bullet
8 Long Shot Michael Essien's favourite goal for Chelseabullet
9 Video Watch how Essien and his Chelsea legends suffered...bullet
10 The Real News with Akrobeto goes International, shows...bullet

Football

Julen Lopetegui's contract renewal comes a day after he named Spain's squad for the World Cup
Football Spain coach Lopetegui extends contract to 2020
Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris rubbishes wife’s adultery rumours
Terry McDermott, on the right, with Kevin Keegan won three European Cups with Liverpool and later coached at Newcastle
Football "It's their turn" - McDermott urges Liverpool to draw on spirit of '81
Former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini is the new boss at West Ham
Football Pellegrini targets attacking revolution at West Ham