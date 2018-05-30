Home > Sports > Football >

This is the time for Ghana's friendly against Japan


Ghana will play against Japan today at 10:25am at the Nissan International Sports Stadium in Japan

  Published:
James Kwesi Appiah has named Emmanuel Boateng in his starting lineup against Japan on Wednesday.

The kick-off time for the game is 10:25am on Wednesday.

Richard Ofori maintained his number one spot in post, while Rashid Sumaila and Nicholas Opoku will partner at the centre-back position, with Andy Yiadom and Lumor Agbenyenu being deployed to the right and left full back positions, respectively.

Joseph Attamah Laweh and Isaac Sackey will play in the central midfield, as Nana Ampomah, a debutant and Acheampong operate from the wings.

READ MORE: Black Stars midfielder faces 3-year jail term

Emmanuel Boateng who made the headlines in the La Liga for emerging as the first African player to score a hat-trick against Barcelona will lead the attack with Thomas Partey playing just behind him.

play Kwesi Appiah hands Emmanuel Boateng Black Stars debut against Japan

 

READ MORE: Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas names Pulse Ghana’s Freeman as one of the greatest sports journalists

Starting line up: Ofori, Yiadom, Lumor, Sumaila, Opoku, Attamah, Sackey, Acheampong, Boateng, Partey, Ampomah.

