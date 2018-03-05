news

Claude has explained that he handed Daniel Amartey a starting berth against Bournemouth because there is a thin line between him and the regular starters at Leicester City.

The 23-year-old hasn't been seeing plenty of playing time at Leicester City, since the sack of Caludio Ranieri, the very coach behind his move to the Foxes.

The former FC Copenhangen defender has been warming the bench in most matchdays, but he was handed the opportunity to protect the backline of Leicester City.

READ MORE: Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire for after...

“I changed just because we have a team with a lot of players who are close to each other. We have different options,” he said.

‘I wanted to see Amartey because he is training very well at this moment with quality. He gave his best and it was interesting to see also Christian Fuchs."