Home > Sports > Football >

This is why Daniel Amartey earned starting berth against Bournemouth


Ghanaian Players Abroad This is why Daniel Amartey earned starting berth against Bournemouth

Leicester City coach Claude Puel was impressed with Daniel Amartey's output.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play This why Daniel Amartey earned starting berth against Bournemouth
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Claude has explained that he handed Daniel Amartey a starting berth against Bournemouth because there is a thin line between him and the regular starters at Leicester City.

The 23-year-old hasn't been seeing plenty of playing time at Leicester City, since the sack of Caludio Ranieri, the very coach behind his move to the Foxes.

The former FC Copenhangen defender has been warming the bench in most matchdays, but he was handed the opportunity to protect the backline of Leicester City.

READ MORE: Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire for after...

“I changed just because we have a team with a lot of players who are close to each other. We have different options,” he said.

‘I wanted to see Amartey because he is training very well at this moment with quality. He gave his best and it was interesting to see also Christian Fuchs."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Investigation opened into Astori death in Italy Football Investigation opened into Astori death in Italy
Football: Guardiola accepts FA charge over Catalonia ribbon Football Guardiola accepts FA charge over Catalonia ribbon
Football: PSG gunning for Real Madrid scalp despite Neymar absence Football PSG gunning for Real Madrid scalp despite Neymar absence
Football: Without Neymar, PSG have to get up and get on with it - Alves Football Without Neymar, PSG have to get up and get on with it - Alves
Football: Qatar's Al Gharafa and Saudi's Al Ahli in diplomatic AFC draw Football Qatar's Al Gharafa and Saudi's Al Ahli in diplomatic AFC draw
Football: Spanish soccer confident for upcoming TV rights auction Football Spanish soccer confident for upcoming TV rights auction

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Dies Suddenly Aged 31 Sports News Fiorentina Captain Davide Astori Dies Suddenly Aged 31
Video: Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Hearts Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Hearts
Sports: Team Of The Week 5.3.18 Sports Team Of The Week 5.3.18



Top Articles

1 Ghana Sports Countryman Songo stopped from continuing with Fire for...bullet
2 Charles Osei Asibey Ace sports journalist ROBBED!bullet
3 English Premier League Match of the Day pundit lauds Ayew brothers...bullet
4 Ayew Brothers Andre and Jordan combo helps Swansea to solid victorybullet
5 RIP Italy and Fiorentina footballer Davide Astori found deadbullet
6 Neymar Injured Brazil star enjoys quality time with his girlfriendbullet
7 Football Like father, like son: Timothy Weah makes PSG debutbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey signs new deal for...bullet
9 RIP Agyemang Badu 'saddened' by Davide Astori's deathbullet
10 Davide Astori Italy international dies of heart attack...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Veteran striker Eric Gawu scores powerful header against Heartsbullet
2 Video ‘My baby girl is gone’- Songo shed tears over Ebony’s deathbullet
3 Video Sculptor of Michael Essien's statue says critics have bad eyesbullet
4 Video This is what made Andre Ayew Swansea City legendbullet
5 Video Watch top 10 Neymar goals of all-timebullet
6 Gianni Infantino Don't Enrich Yourselves With Football...bullet
7 CHAN Final Morocco demolish Nigeria to emerge championsbullet
8 Video Meet the most expensive signing of Manchester Citybullet
9 Video Akufo-Addo displays dancing skills at George...bullet
10 Football Ghanaian players abroad for the year 2017bullet

Football

Olympiakos coach Oscar Garcia took over at the reigning Greek champions in January following a short spell with French club Saint-Etienne
Football PAOK docked three points over Olympiakos coach injury
Ghana Premier League Hearts of Oak to lose talisman Patrick Razak
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has signed up to present World Cup coverage for the Kremlin-funded RT channel
Football Mourinho joins 'foreign agent' Russian TV for World Cup
Benjamin Mendy joined Man City from Monaco in the summer for a then world-record fee for a defender
Football Man City defender Mendy returns to training