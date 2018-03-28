WAFA SC humble champions Aduana Stars

news

West Africa Football Academy beat champions Aduana Stars 2-0 at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena.

Although, early days yet the duel may prove crucial to the title challenge as both sides placed 2 and 1 respectively.

The 2 goals were scored by Musah Nuhu and leading joint top scorer Aminu Mohammed in the 45 and 52 minute respectively to get WAFA to 2 on the league log with 7 points.

Aduana Stars will then drop to 14 after accruing 1 point in 2 games played.

Aduana Stars still have a game in hand against Liberty Professionals as the side was not able to honor their Match day 1 game due to continental assignments.

In the other league centers, Dawu based side Dreams FC managed to as well beat WA All Stars 1-0 with Sharani Zeburu emerging the hero of the day at Cape Coast.

At the TNA Park in Tarkwa, Medeama beat Kumasi Asante Kotoko 1-0 after Kwame Boateng effected a spot kick in the dying embers of the game to put the Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan’s efforts made all day come to not.

Newly promoted side Eleven Wonders beat Bechem United 3-1.