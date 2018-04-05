Winful Cobbinah beat off competition from Saddick Adams and Isaac Amoah to scoop the MVP award.
The colourful event, which was held at the M Plaza Hotel in Accra, saw a number of footballers, ex-footballers, coaches and football administrators converge to celebrate the heroes of last season’s FA Cup.
Winful Cobbinah took home the flagship award after being crowned the MVP on the night. The Hearts of Oak anchorman played a key role as the Phobians reached the final of the competition, before succumbing to rivals Asante Kotoko.
The midfielder was nominated in the category alongside Kotoko's Saddick Adams and Amidaus Professionals’ Isaac Amoah.
In other categories, Steve Pollack was adjudged the Best Coach after leading the Porcupine Warriors to the FA Cup trophy last season.
Medeama SC centre-back Ibrahim Yaro was also named the best defender of the competition at the awards gala.
The Referee of the Year award also went to Awal Mohammed, with Wa All Stars' David Abagnar scooping the Most promising Player award.