Winful Cobbinah crowned Most Valuable Player


2017 MTN FA Cup Awards Winful Cobbinah crowned Most Valuable Player

Winful Cobbinah beat off competition from Saddick Adams and Isaac Amoah to scoop the MVP award.

Winful Cobbinah receiving the MVP award play

Winful Cobbinah receiving the MVP award
Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbinah was adjudged winner of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award of the 2017 MTN FA Cup awards gala.

The colourful event, which was held at the M Plaza Hotel in Accra, saw a number of footballers, ex-footballers, coaches and football administrators converge to celebrate the heroes of last season’s FA Cup.

Winful Cobbinah took home the flagship award after being crowned the MVP on the night. The Hearts of Oak anchorman played a key role as the Phobians reached the final of the competition, before succumbing to rivals Asante Kotoko.

The midfielder was nominated in the category alongside Kotoko's Saddick Adams and Amidaus Professionals’ Isaac Amoah.

In other categories, Steve Pollack was adjudged the Best Coach after leading the Porcupine Warriors to the FA Cup trophy last season.

Medeama SC centre-back Ibrahim Yaro was also named the best defender of the competition at the awards gala.

The Goal of the Year award went to Amidaus Professionals’ Isaac Amoah after his stunner in the completion, whiles Raphael Ocloo and Sadick Adams emerged joint top scorers after both netting five times in the competition.

The Referee of the Year award also went to Awal Mohammed, with Wa All Stars' David Abagnar scooping the Most promising Player award.

