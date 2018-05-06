Home > Sports >

Sir Alex Ferguson undergoes brain surgery


Manchester United Sir Alex Ferguson undergoes brain surgery

The club statement went on to say that the procedure had "gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery" while adding that the family have requested "privacy in this matter."

Manchester United have confirmed that former manager Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage and is recovering in hospital.

Ferguson's son Darren, the manager of Doncaster Rovers, missed the third-tier side's final match of the season on Saturday for "family reasons," the club said in a statement.

Some of Ferguson's former players took to Twitter to offer words of support, with David De Gea offering prayers and Michael Carrick tweeting: "Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

Cristiano Ronaldo, who played for Ferguson for six seasons at Old Trafford, tweeted these words of support along with a picture of him his former manager.

 

