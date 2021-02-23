Available figures on the Ghana Health Service’s website show that at least 506 new cases have been recorded as at February 19, 2021.

There are however 6,812 active cases while at least 73,365 have been declared recovered and discharged.

So far 95 persons are in severe condition while 28 remain critical, according to the GHS. Cases detected at the Kotoka International Airport currently stands at 1,208 with 1, 017 recoveries.

Meanwhile, government has assured that the COVID-19 vaccines arriving in the country are safe as it targets to vaccinate some 20 million Ghanaians.

Officially announcing a roll out plan for the vaccines at a stakeholder engagement forum on Friday 19 February 2021, minister of information-designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah explained that discussions have been ongoing with industry experts to settle on comprehensive roll out plan for the vaccines.

“As you have followed in recent weeks during the president’s addresses, Ghana is been working on a vaccination roll out programme and has been working to determine which vaccines, when, what quantities, what are the segments of the population, what are the cost to countries who receive the vaccines among others.”

“Today, we are in a position where we can formally inform the nation of where we are on this journey,” Nkrumah noted.

He acknowledged that the engagement was important particularly to help cure the long held misconception by some sections of the public that the vaccines are harmful and should not be administered.