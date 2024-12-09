7 Ghanaian celebrities 'roasted' after the NPP lost the 2024 elections

After the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost the 2024 Ghanaian elections, several celebrities who publicly endorsed the party faced intense backlash on social media.

The criticism stemmed from their active involvement in campaigning for the NPP and its flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the incidents involving key figures:

Nana Aba Anamoah

Known for her outspoken nature, Nana Aba received criticism for her perceived soft spot for the NPP during the election season. Social media users accused her of using her platform to subtly influence opinions in favour of the ruling party.

Diana Asamoah

The gospel musician faced a massive online roasting for her unwavering support of the NPP. Her endorsements were perceived as overly enthusiastic, which made her a prime target for critics after the party's defeat.

Efia Odo

The socialite and influencer had publicly predicted a win for Dr Bawumia, stating that it was her "prayer" for Ghana to flourish under his leadership. Her statements, especially on X (formerly Twitter), attracted widespread ridicule when the NPP lost, with many accusing her of bias or being paid for her endorsements, a claim she denied.

Agya Koo

The veteran actor, a staunch supporter of the NPP, was lambasted for his active campaigning, particularly his backing of Kennedy Agyapong during the NPP primaries. Critics mocked his unwavering loyalty even after the party’s loss.

Prince David Osei

Known for his political aspirations and vocal support for the NPP, the actor was heavily criticised for his role in the campaign. Many accused him of aligning with the party for personal gain, and his political ambitions became a focal point for ridicule.

Kwadwo Sheldon

As a prominent digital influencer, Sheldon faced backlash for his pro-NPP commentary during the election period. Many of his followers turned against him, accusing him of losing credibility by supporting the ruling party.

King Paluta

The rapper also found himself on the receiving end of social media anger for his alignment with the NPP. Fans felt disappointed, as his involvement was seen as an endorsement of policies many believed had failed.

The backlash highlights the challenges celebrities face when engaging in politics, particularly when they publicly support a losing side. The criticism also underscored the growing scrutiny of political endorsements in Ghana, as many questioned the motives behind such affiliations.