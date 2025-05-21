Empress Gifty sues Nana Agradaa for GH₵209 million over defamatory claims

Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye has filed a defamation lawsuit at the Tema High Court against controversial self-styled evangelist, Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

According to legal documents shared by her husband, Hopeson Adorye, the lawsuit was officially filed on Tuesday, 20 May 2025, by the law firm Osei Aidoh Akpokavie and Co, acting on behalf of Empress Gifty.

While specific details of the defamation case remain limited, the gospel artiste is seeking a total of GH₵20 million in damages for slander and libel.

In her statement of claim, she is also requesting the court to impose a “perpetual injunction restraining the defendant, her servants, agents, privies, and assigns from publishing such words or any similar statements that defame the plaintiff.”

Empress Gifty further appealed to the court to order Nana Agradaa to delete “all videos and audios containing defamatory remarks about the plaintiff from all her social media platforms.”

In addition, she is pursuing an order for “costs, including legal fees incurred in the pursuit of justice.”

The legal battle follows a series of posts and livestreams on Nana Agradaa’s Facebook page, where she is alleged to have repeatedly hurled offensive and unprintable accusations at the gospel musician.