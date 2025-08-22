Medikal miraculously finds his voice after Shatta Wale's release from EOCO custody

Rapper Medikal has attracted widespread attention on social media after netizens questioned his absence during the turbulent period when his close friend, Shatta Wale, was detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

On Thursday, 21 August 2025, EOCO’s headquarters in Accra witnessed dramatic scenes as scores of fans besieged the premises following news of Shatta Wale’s detention the previous night. The dancehall star was being held in connection with investigations into alleged money laundering and tax evasion. Prior to his arrest, EOCO had seized his 2019 Lamborghini Urus, which has been flagged in an FBI-led probe involving Shatta Wale and a former officer of the National Signals Bureau.

The atmosphere outside EOCO was charged as hundreds of devoted fans, some reportedly wielding weapons, picketed at the premises and demanded the musician’s release.

Several of Shatta Wale’s close associates were present, including his media manager, Sammy Flex, and Leslie Quaynor, CEO of the now-defunct Fantasy Dome, both of whom worked to ensure that the artiste met his bail conditions. Other industry colleagues, such as Bullet of Rufftown Records and Captan, were also spotted at the scene.

Notably absent, however, was Medikal, often regarded as Shatta Wale’s best friend. Fans had anticipated his presence, yet he only resurfaced on social media with a post at 6:13 p.m., around the time Shatta Wale regained his freedom.

