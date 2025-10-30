Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Wendy Shay reveals why she's currently single

30 October 2025 at 12:43
Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay

Ghanaian singer Wendy Asiamah Addo, widely known by her stage name Wendy Shay, has revealed the reason behind her current single status.

In an interview on Joy Prime on 29 October 2025, the Survivor hitmaker explained that her choice to stay single stems from deep-seated trust issues developed since entering the music industry.

READ MORE: ‘I lost everything to drugs’ - Rapper Agbeko opens up on his battle with addiction

“I’m single because when I came into the industry, things happened so fast that it became hard for me to trust. I have trust issues,” she admitted.

Recommended For You
Movies
2024-12-21T22:25:48+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian podcasts to listen to

Ghana's podcasting revolution: From relatable banter to empowering conversations, these creators are redefining storytelling and connecting a nation
Top 5 Ghanaian podcasts to listen to
Movies
2024-12-21T22:34:35+00:00

Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024

Ghanaian Cinema on the Rise! From laugh-out-loud comedies to heartfelt dramas, discover the top 5 films redefining storytelling in Ghana. With powerhouse casts, visionary directors, and captivating narratives, these movies are putting Ghanaian cinema on the global map.
Top 5 Ghanaian Cinematic releases in 2024
Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Wendy Shay, her experiences as an artiste have influenced the way she views relationships and the kind of partner she desires. She said her priorities have evolved, focusing less on looks and more on emotional and spiritual compatibility.

READ MORE: 10 once-hard Ghanaian rappers you might have forgotten about

“I’ve grown to understand that there’s more to life than appearance. I’m a very soul-driven person. He has to be involved in my vision and understand where I’m going because I need someone who gets the work I’m doing,” she explained.

The award-winning performer stressed that any man in her life must be secure enough to handle the nature of her work.

READ MORE: 'Stop insulting me; I can give birth to some of you' — Daddy Lumba’s Abusuapanyin

ADVERTISEMENT
Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay

“When I go on stage and I’m twerking, he needs to understand that it’s show business. I know men are very jealous, so he has to understand that what I’m doing is part of the job. When I come home, I’m your woman,” Wendy Shay noted.

Beyond emotional understanding, the singer said a strong spiritual bond is equally vital in her ideal relationship.

READ MORE: 'I’m not ready for my brother’s funeral on December 6' - Daddy Lumba’s sister speaks

“I also need someone who will be there for me spiritually, be my head and cover me with prayers. I’m not really fixed on money because I believe in building something together,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rufftown Records star’s comments have since sparked conversation online, with many fans praising her maturity and self-awareness.

READ MORE: Court dismisses Akosua Serwaa's injunction on Daddy Lumba's funeral

Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.