'What’s the point?' –Kofi Kinaata breaks down over Ghana’s recent tragedies

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kofi Kinaata has opened up in an emotional post on X, expressing the deep sorrow he feels following the recent string of tragedies that have shaken the nation.

In his message, the Things Fall Apart hit-maker recalled the devastating loss of 16 young members of the Obogu Saviour Church, who died in a horrific accident on the Juaso stretch of the Accra–Kumasi highway. He also reflected on the passing of legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba, who died on 26 July 2025 at the age of 60, as well as the tragic military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom on 6 August 2025, which claimed eight lives.

Kinaata admitted that the grief has weighed heavily on his spirit, especially after realising that he had flown along the same helicopter route twice earlier this year.

He wrote, adding that even his music has begun to reflect his sorrow:

That thought just won’t leave me. Moments like these really make you question life… what’s the point, when it can all end in an instant?

His honest confession drew a heartfelt response from fellow rapper Sarkodie, who encouraged him to embrace his pain and turn it into art.

Sarkodie advised:

It’s a very dark time and I can relate a 💯 %. As a true artist, you can only channel what you feel, so don’t fight it. Just pour out what you are feeling inside. You don’t know who might need it. Drop the music

