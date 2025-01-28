Who’s your favourite Ghanaian artist really singing for? this list will crack you up!

In the vibrant world of Ghanaian music, every beat, lyric, and melody seems to have a target audience—and trust us, it’s not always who you think. Here’s a playful (but painfully accurate) rundown of which groups Ghanaian musicians are secretly serenading. Spoiler alert: you might just find yourself on this list.
Gyakie: For the upcoming bad bitches who are always one selfie away from accidentally forwarding it to the family WhatsApp group.
King Promise: The man of smooth tunes sings for table girls—those ladies vibing at the club, hoping for a drink but carrying purses emptier than their ex's promises.
D-Black: Still singing for Vera, proving love (or heartbreak) is forever.
Kuami Eugene: For the skinny-jean gang who still carry afro combs in their back pockets like it’s 2010.
Joey B: The king of “beautiful boy” anthems
Medikal: For the lads convinced Abu Trica is richer than Osei Kwame Despite. Hustle culture on steroids.
Stonebwoy: His music is the vibe for your local barbershop boys. Fresh fades, fresh beats.
Manifest: Making music for people who... umm... don’t actually listen to him
KiDi: A certified favourite of Legon girls who always look like their nails cost more than your rent.
Shatta Wale: For kwashey boys and hustlers selling earpieces on every corner.
Black Sherif: The voice of “street boys” who live in gated communities at Adjiringanor.
Kwesi Arthur: For people who skip lunch once and suddenly think they’re motivational speakers on Instagram.
Omar Sterling: For the fraud boys who post Rick Ross quotes to feel inspirational.
Sarkodie: He definitely makes music for someone... just not you.
Strongman: For fans who can't even tweet his bars because they're too deep.
Jay Bahd: For people who missed Pop Smoke’s memo but still vibe hard.
Kweku Smoke: Honestly... we’re not sure but we need to look for that one uncle of his
La Meme Gang: For wannabe diasporans who think they’ve “made it” because they play basketball.
Kweku Flick: For fans who can't afford Apple Music or Spotify subscription
Kojo-Cue: For Kojo Junior and his squad, munching on angwamo (fried rice) and living their best lives.
Ayigbe Edem: No comment. We value our peace.
Fameye: Fighting poverty with every note—music for survival.
Kofi Mole: For high schoolers still rebelling by not tucking in their uniforms. 🤣
Darko Vibes: For kenkey sellers who stay jamming while serving.
Kwaku DMC: For the lads pouring sobolo into red cups, pretending it’s lean.
Teephlow: For Facebook lyric caption champions. “I just dropped the mic... in your comments.”
Kofi Kinaata: Every taxi and trotro driver’s playlist GOAT.
BeezTrap: For Paradise and Adjoa Tasha. If you know, you know.
Oseikrom Sikani: He’s not here for fans; he’s making dad proud. Respect.
Akwaboah: He makes songs for Tracy Sarkcess & Sarkodie to use it as a lullaby for their baby
Yaw Tog: he makes song for niggas that skip class in high school.
Gambo: Ayee bro listen up, these niggas just listening to you cos of your giveaway
Lasmid: The official soundtrack for bofrot sellers. Hot, crispy vibes.
Dope Nation: For the girls who don’t like bathing
So, who’s your artist, and more importantly... are you their fan? 😅
This list was complied by @uglyboy.with.sexymoney