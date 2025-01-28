Pulse logo
Who’s your favourite Ghanaian artist really singing for? this list will crack you up!

28 January 2025 at 11:59
From kenkey sellers to club girls with empty purses, Ghanaian musicians have their secret audiences—and it’s not who you think! Find out which artist sings for you in this hilarious breakdown

In the vibrant world of Ghanaian music, every beat, lyric, and melody seems to have a target audience—and trust us, it’s not always who you think. Here’s a playful (but painfully accurate) rundown of which groups Ghanaian musicians are secretly serenading. Spoiler alert: you might just find yourself on this list.

  • Gyakie: For the upcoming bad bitches who are always one selfie away from accidentally forwarding it to the family WhatsApp group.

  • King Promise: The man of smooth tunes sings for table girls—those ladies vibing at the club, hoping for a drink but carrying purses emptier than their ex's promises.

  • D-Black: Still singing for Vera, proving love (or heartbreak) is forever.

  • Kuami Eugene: For the skinny-jean gang who still carry afro combs in their back pockets like it’s 2010.

  • Joey B: The king of “beautiful boy” anthems

  • Medikal: For the lads convinced Abu Trica is richer than Osei Kwame Despite. Hustle culture on steroids.

  • Stonebwoy: His music is the vibe for your local barbershop boys. Fresh fades, fresh beats.

  • Manifest: Making music for people who... umm... don’t actually listen to him

  • KiDi: A certified favourite of Legon girls who always look like their nails cost more than your rent.

  • Shatta Wale: For kwashey boys and hustlers selling earpieces on every corner.

  • Black Sherif: The voice of “street boys” who live in gated communities at Adjiringanor.

  • Kwesi Arthur: For people who skip lunch once and suddenly think they’re motivational speakers on Instagram.

  • Omar Sterling: For the fraud boys who post Rick Ross quotes to feel inspirational.

  • Sarkodie: He definitely makes music for someone... just not you.

  • Strongman: For fans who can't even tweet his bars because they're too deep.

  • Jay Bahd: For people who missed Pop Smoke’s memo but still vibe hard.

  • Kweku Smoke: Honestly... we’re not sure but we need to look for that one uncle of his

  • La Meme Gang: For wannabe diasporans who think they’ve “made it” because they play basketball.

  • Kweku Flick: For fans who can't afford Apple Music or Spotify subscription

  • Kojo-Cue: For Kojo Junior and his squad, munching on angwamo (fried rice) and living their best lives.

  • Ayigbe Edem: No comment. We value our peace.

  • Fameye: Fighting poverty with every note—music for survival.

  • Kofi Mole: For high schoolers still rebelling by not tucking in their uniforms. 🤣

  • Darko Vibes: For kenkey sellers who stay jamming while serving.

  • Kwaku DMC: For the lads pouring sobolo into red cups, pretending it’s lean.

  • Teephlow: For Facebook lyric caption champions. “I just dropped the mic... in your comments.”

  • Kofi Kinaata: Every taxi and trotro driver’s playlist GOAT.

  • BeezTrap: For Paradise and Adjoa Tasha. If you know, you know.

  • Oseikrom Sikani: He’s not here for fans; he’s making dad proud. Respect.

  • Akwaboah: He makes songs for Tracy Sarkcess & Sarkodie to use it as a lullaby for their baby

  • Yaw Tog: he makes song for niggas that skip class in high school.

  • Gambo: Ayee bro listen up, these niggas just listening to you cos of your giveaway

  • Lasmid: The official soundtrack for bofrot sellers. Hot, crispy vibes.

  • Dope Nation: For the girls who don’t like bathing

So, who’s your artist, and more importantly... are you their fan? 😅

This list was complied  by @uglyboy.with.sexymoney

Entertainment

