Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 entertainment stories in Ghana you may have missed(8– 12 September)

Ghana’s entertainment industry never stands still—each week delivers new twists, emotional turns, and stories that capture nationwide attention.

Your Weekly Pulse brings you the highlights you may have missed, from shocking revelations to bold commentary and inspiring milestones. Here are the top five stories making headlines this week:

1.Archbishop Duncan-Williams Advises Against Lavish Weddings

Respected cleric Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has urged couples not to overspend on weddings, sharing his own personal story as an example. He emphasised that marriage success is not measured by extravagant ceremonies but by the strength of the relationship itself.

2.Nana Agradaa’s Alleged Sister Defends Her Amid Public Criticism

Following news surrounding evangelist Nana Agradaa’s imprisonment, a woman claiming to be her sister has criticised Ghanaians for celebrating her downfall. She described the public’s reaction as insensitive, calling for compassion rather than mockery.

Read more here: Nana Agradaa’s alleged sister blasts Ghanaians rejoicing over her fate

3.Stonebwoy Subtly Shades Shatta Wale in New Track

Dancehall star Stonebwoy has stirred conversation with his latest release, where he appeared to jab long-time rival Shatta Wale. In the track, he confidently declared that his wealth and achievements are secure, despite critics.

4.Autopsy Confirms TikTok Star Osanju Died of Leukaemia

The Ghanaian TikTok community was left grieving after confirmation that popular content creator Osanju died from leukaemia. The autopsy report ended weeks of speculation about his sudden death, with fans pouring out tributes across social media.

Read more here: Autopsy confirms leukaemia as the cause of Ghanaian TikToker Osanju’s death

5.Hilda Baci Embarks on Guinness World Record Attempt with Jollof Rice Challenge

Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci is back with another daring attempt—this time, to cook the world’s largest pot of jollof rice. The Nigerian chef and food influencer hopes to showcase African cuisine while writing her name once again in global culinary history.

Read more here: Hilda Baci begins ‘GWR’ attempt for largest pot of jollof rice

