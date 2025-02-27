36-year-old man marries classmate's 53-year-old mother against all odds

Isamu Tomioka’s romance with his wife, Midori, is far from conventional, yet it has captured the imagination of many. Their love story began when Isamu was still a schoolboy, and Midori, 21 years older than him, was the mother of one of his classmates. Despite the notable age gap, Isamu was undeterred and eventually married her, defying societal expectations.

Their unique relationship gained widespread attention in Japan after the couple appeared on a popular television show. Isamu, now 32, recalled first encountering Midori during a parent-teacher meeting at his school when he was a mere minor. He instantly recognised her beauty. When their paths crossed again two decades later, he was captivated not just by her appearance but by her dignified, mature air. He reached out to his old classmate, hoping to rekindle a connection with Midori.

Initially, Midori rejected his advances, believing their age difference made a relationship unfeasible. But Isamu’s persistence slowly won her over, and she began to see him in a different light.

Speaking on the “Newlyweds Welcome!” programme, Isamu shared how he fell for Midori once more when they met years after their first encounter. Despite the overwhelming age disparity, he was resolute in his pursuit of her. He got in touch with his former classmate and invited Midori to dinner. What she thought would be a casual meal with a younger acquaintance soon turned into something more, as Isamu confessed his feelings for her.

Midori, taken aback, responded, “What nonsense are you talking about?” She firmly rejected him, yet his persistence didn’t waver. Every day for the next 30 days, Isamu invited her out, determined to prove his affection. Still, Midori remained hesitant. As the mother of a grown daughter, she couldn’t fathom dating someone so much younger, especially not a former classmate of her own child. Yet, after a difficult divorce, she found solace in his companionship.

“I have to admit that at that time, he became my spiritual support,” Midori confessed, recalling how he took her to 40 different illumination spots after she had mentioned her love for them.

After their 30th meeting, Isamu again poured his heart out, urging Midori to be with him. But her response was the same—she wasn’t ready to take that step. She fretted about how her family, especially her daughter, would perceive her relationship with someone so young. However, a pivotal moment came when Midori received a message from her daughter. “If I’m the obstacle, don’t worry about me, just think about your own happiness, Mum,” it read. This text gave her the courage to follow her heart, and she agreed to give their relationship a chance.

Yet, the couple still faced obstacles. While Isamu’s parents had no qualms about their son dating someone older, Midori’s parents were less understanding.

“You’re a grandmother now. After a broken marriage, you should think very carefully before entering this unusual relationship,” her mother advised, suggesting that Isamu would be better suited to someone closer to his own age.

Once again, Isamu refused to be discouraged. He reassured his future in-laws that love had no boundaries, and to show his commitment to Midori, he even purchased a house worth 38 million yen ($255,000).