Hearts of Oak fail to close gap on Asante Kotoko after stalemate with Holy Stars

Accra Hearts of Oak and Basake Holy Stars played out a goalless draw on Sunday afternoon at the AAK Sports Arena in a tightly contested Ghana Premier League (GPL) fixture.

The draw saw Hearts of Oak miss an opportunity to close the gap on their fierce rivals, Asante Kotoko, who now lead the league table by four points. Kotoko capitalised on their advantage, leaving the Phobians in a race to reclaim top position.

Despite some promising buildup play, Hearts of Oak struggled to break down the Holy Stars' defence in the first half. The hosts also failed to create significant chances, resulting in a lacklustre first half that ended 0-0.

The second half mirrored the first, with both teams putting up solid defensive displays but failing to produce the creative spark needed to secure a win. Hearts of Oak's inability to convert opportunities and Holy Stars' resilience ensured the game ended in a stalemate.

The result leaves Basake Holy Stars in 9th place with 23 points after 18 matches. Hearts of Oak remain in second place, falling further behind Asante Kotoko, who were just two points ahead prior to this game.

What’s Next for Hearts of Oak?

Asante Kotoko now sits comfortably atop the league table following Matchweek 18, and Hearts of Oak must step up to reignite their title challenge.