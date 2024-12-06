Video: Football fan gifts Nico Williams fufu powder

A passionate Ghanaian football fan presented Spanish forward Nico Williams with fufu powder after Athletic Bilbao’s historic 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in La Liga.

This win marked Athletic Bilbao’s first triumph over Real Madrid in La Liga since March 7, 2015, ending an 18-game winless streak.

The first half of the match was uneventful, with missed chances from both teams. However, the game came alive in the second half when Inaki Williams’ cross caused trouble for Courtois, leading to a rebound that Berenguer converted into the opening goal.

Real Madrid responded energetically, creating chances and earning a penalty in the 68th minute, but Mbappé’s spot kick was saved. Madrid eventually equalised in the 78th minute through a rebound effort by Bellingham.

Just two minutes later, Athletic Bilbao regained the lead as Guruzeta capitalised on a defensive error by Valverde. Despite late pressure from Madrid, Bilbao held on for the win.

After the match, Nico, younger brother of Inaki Williams, shared a light-hearted moment with the fan, speaking in Twi before accepting the fufu powder.

The Williams brothers, who share Ghanaian heritage, later shared videos enjoying the traditional dish, showcasing their cultural pride.

The Video

What is next for the William brothers?