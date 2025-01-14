5 common foods that are slowly becoming luxury foods

In recent months, Ghanaians have experienced a significant spike in the prices of some of the country’s most beloved street foods. These once-affordable snacks and meals have become increasingly expensive, putting a strain on everyday consumers. Popular dishes such as Gobe (beans and fried plantain), waakye, acheke, kelewele, and fried yam are now selling at prices many people find hard to stomach.

Let’s take a deeper look into these price hikes and what they mean for Ghanaians.

1. Gobe (Beans and Fried Plantain)

Gobe, a simple yet satisfying dish of beans paired with fried plantain, has become shockingly expensive. Once sold for a modest 2 cedis, it’s now approaching 50 cedis, depending on where you purchase it.

This once-accessible meal, cherished by students and workers alike for its affordability and nutritional value, has seen an almost prohibitive rise in price. Vendors cite increasing costs for beans, plantains, oil, and fuel, all contributing to the surge. For many, this significant price increase means that Gobe is no longer the easy, affordable option it used to be.

2. Waakye

Waakye, a traditional Ghanaian dish combining rice and beans, has long been a staple in the country’s street food scene. Previously available for just 5 cedis, it’s now increasingly difficult to find for less than 10 or 15 cedis, with prices going even higher in some areas.

At some place, a pack is sold for GHC150. This rise in price can be attributed to inflation, the rising cost of ingredients, and the added expense of running a food business in the current economic climate. While waakye is still a beloved dish, many consumers are now questioning whether it’s worth the price, especially with the growing cost of living.

3. Acheke – From Affordable to Luxurious

Acheke, the popular dish made from fermented cassava, has experienced a dramatic price hike. What was once an affordable comfort food now costs anywhere between 250 and 350 cedis. The price surge is largely due to an increase in the cost of cassava, along with rising costs for oil, fish, and other accompaniments.

For many, this steep price makes acheke a rare treat rather than a regular meal. Vendors are grappling with the challenge of providing this dish at a price point that will keep customers coming back while still covering the increasing costs of ingredients and overheads.

4. Kelewele

Once a cheap and filling snack, kelewele (spicy fried plantains) has also seen a notable price increase. A generous serving that used to cost around 10 cedis is now priced much higher, with some portions offering less than half the quantity for the same or more.

While the cost of plantains has risen, contributing to the higher price, the smaller servings are leaving customers disappointed. For many, this price hike, coupled with the reduced portion sizes, makes it difficult to justify the purchase of this once-affordable snack.

5. Fried Yam

Fried yam, another street food favourite, has also become much more expensive in recent months. With the price of yam soaring, vendors are forced to adjust their prices accordingly. Once a snack that could be enjoyed on a regular basis, fried yam is now considered a luxury for some.

The rising cost of yams, along with the added costs of oil and labour, has resulted in a price that’s no longer affordable for everyone. This has led many to cut back on the frequency with which they purchase fried yam, a dish that used to be a staple in Ghanaian diets.

Why Are These Food Prices Rising?

The primary factors contributing to the rise in food prices are inflation, increased production costs, and the depreciation of the local currency. The price of key ingredients such as beans, plantains, yam, and cassava has risen sharply, and with the increased cost of running food businesses—ranging from transport to labour—vendors have little choice but to pass those costs on to consumers. Additionally, the ripple effects of global supply chain disruptions have trickled down, further affecting food prices in Ghana.

What Does This Mean for Ghanaians?

The rising costs of street food have a direct impact on the everyday lives of Ghanaians. For many, these foods were staples—affordable and filling options for lunch or dinner. As the prices rise, consumers are finding themselves forced to make difficult decisions about where to spend their money. For those who rely on these dishes as a primary source of nutrition, the price hikes are particularly concerning.