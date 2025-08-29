Ablekuma North Rerun Violence: 8 convicted, fined GH¢6,000 each

The Accra Circuit Court has sentenced eight (8) men for their involvement in violent disturbances that occurred during the parliamentary by-election rerun in the Ablekuma North constituency on Friday, 11 July.

Those convicted include Mohammed Abubakari, 32, a private security officer; Tijani Mahamudu, 38, a driver; Prince Dzakpasu, 39, a businessman; Anas Mohammed, 42, an estate developer; Mohammed Hamda, 35, a mechanic; Darko Otibu Samuel, 33, a businessman; Musah Muntari, 46, a station manager; and Ali Saeed, also known as Bomba, 43, a businessman.

The court ordered each man to pay a fine of 500 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢6,000, or face 24 months in prison if they fail to pay.

According to the prosecution, the violence erupted at the Methodist Church Polling Station where the victims, including former Minister of State and former Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Hawa Mavis Koomson, were monitoring the voting process. She was accompanied by trader Majeed Mohammed Saana and Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei, Deputy Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The accused persons were reported to have launched an unprovoked attack, first targeting Mrs Koomson and Mr Saana before turning on Mr Kwei. Footage of the incident, which quickly circulated on social media, sparked widespread outrage and renewed concerns about electoral violence in Ghana.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit assault and three separate counts of assault, contrary to Sections 23(1) and 84 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

