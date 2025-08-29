NDC’s Bernard Baidoo projected to win Akwatia by-election – Global InfoAnalytics

A latest survey by Global InfoAnalytics has projected Bernard Baidoo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the likely winner of the upcoming parliamentary by-election in the Akwatia constituency.

According to the poll, Mr Baidoo is leading with 53% of voter support compared to 47% for Solomon Asumadi of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), while the third candidate, Owusu Patrick, is expected to secure 0%.

The survey, conducted between 27 and 28 August with a sample size of 2,050 voters across the constituency, revealed that Baidoo’s lead is largely driven by voters prioritising development, as well as strong support from senior high school and tertiary-level voters.

A breakdown of the findings shows that 42% of voters are influenced by development projects, 15% by the economy, 13% by education, 10% by jobs, and 8% by issues related to galamsey, among other factors.

The political atmosphere in Akwatia is highly charged as both major parties intensify mobilisation efforts ahead of the election, which will determine a replacement for the late Member of Parliament, Ernest Kumi, who passed away on Monday, 7 July 2025, after a brief illness.

IGP Assures of Security

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has assured the public that the Ghana Police Service is fully prepared for the by-election scheduled for Tuesday, 2 September 2025.

He stressed that police personnel are ready to counter any potential threats during the polls in order to safeguard peace and security. He further noted that the police are adequately resourced to address threats, particularly those being circulated on social media by political fanatics.