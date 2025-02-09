Ashanti Region: Tragic fire claims lives of nurse and her three children

A devastating fire in Gyinyase, Kumasi, has claimed the lives of a nurse and her three children after they were trapped inside their home at dawn.
Eyewitness, identified as Kwabena Mensah, recounted the harrowing experience whilst attempting to rescue the victims. He revealed feeling helpless despite several efforts to save the family.
This morning, my wife, who sells kenkey, woke up at dawn to prepare her goods. She suddenly screamed that children were burning. I rushed out and saw the fire raging near the kitchen. I tried to break open the door, but as soon as it opened, the gas cylinder exploded.
Mensah broke down in tears as he described hearing the trapped children calling out his name for help. Despite multiple attempts by neighbours to force their way in, the flames had already consumed the house, leaving no chance for survival.
In my efforts to save the children, I heard them screaming my name for rescue. I tried to break into the house several times, with the help of other neighbours, but it was all in vain. It hurts me that I was not able to do anything to save them. It is sad to think about how those children and their mother have all just burnt to death like that.
His wife, who was the first to notice the fire, also shared her painful account:
I sell Kenkey, so I woke up very early at dawn to prepare my goods. As I went to the restroom, I realised that a fire broke out at my neighbour’s place. So I woke my husband and other neighbours. We did everything possible to save them, but all efforts were in vain.
The tragic loss of the mother and her children has left the community in shock and mourning. Authorities are yet to provide updates on the cause of the fire or any possible investigations into the incident.