Dozens join Malik Basintale as he officially assumes office as CEO of YEA (Video)

Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, has officially assumed office as the acting Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).
He was appointed to the role by President John Dramani Mahama in accordance with Article 195 of the Constitution and the Youth Employment Agency Act, 2015. Arriving at YEA’s head office in Accra to officially commence his duties, Mr Basintale was greeted by a crowd of NDC supporters who jubilantly chanted his name.
Addressing the media, he reaffirmed his commitment to creating jobs for the youth to help reduce the high rate of unemployment in the country.
He emphasised:
Our aim is to create sustainable jobs for Ghanaians and skill that will transition the Ghanaian youth into creating their own jobs and employing other Ghanaians. We are going to do a lot, and I think that I told them that anybody who thinks that coming years to make money should resign today.
He added:
Unemployment is gradually becoming a national security threat in this country. And if we don't take steps to mitigate the situation in the long run, we'll all be affected. The first thing is to coordinate with the framework developers of the 24-hour economy and to put a lot of our models on a 24-hour shift so that we could recruit more people and help President Mahama run a 24-hour economy.
Mandate of YEA
The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) was established under the Youth Employment Act 2015 (Act 887) to empower young people to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s socio-economic and sustainable development. It focuses on supporting youth aged 15 to 35 through skills training and internship modules, helping them transition from unemployment to employment.