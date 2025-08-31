Ghana’s COP Lydia Donkor Elected First Woman to INTERPOL Africa Committee

Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, has been elected to serve a four-year term on the newly established INTERPOL Africa Committee.

Her election, held on Friday, August 29, 2025, is historic, as she becomes both the first Ghanaian and the only woman to serve on the committee.

This achievement not only celebrates her outstanding career and leadership in law enforcement but also marks a significant step forward for women in policing across the African continent.

COP Donkor’s appointment highlights the growing recognition of gender inclusion within high-level security and law enforcement institutions.

It also reflects Ghana’s strong reputation in global policing networks and her personal dedication to justice, accountability, and security.

In her acceptance speech, she stated:

You would all agree with me that although the challenges facing the world on the global scale are similar, the economic and social dynamics differ significantly from country to country. Therefore, tailor-made measures need to be put in place if law enforcement is to be used in curbing crime.

By joining the INTERPOL Africa Regional Committee, I hope to collaborate with lawmakers to strengthen regional cooperation by enhancing intelligence sharing and joint operations across African jurisdictions through the use of INTERPOL security capabilities.

The newly formed INTERPOL Africa Regional Committee is expected to play a crucial role in enhancing cross-border security collaboration.

Its mandate includes identifying strategic priorities in combating crime, recommending policy directions to the African Regional Conference, and advising on issues of criminality and police cooperation unique to the continent.

Alongside Ghana, other elected members include Egypt, Kenya, and South Africa, who will also serve four-year terms. Botswana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Sudan were elected for two-year terms.

COP Lydia Donkor’s election reinforces Ghana’s active role in international policing and stands as a groundbreaking achievement for women in security leadership across Africa.