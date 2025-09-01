‘I’ll resign as MP if NPP loses Akwatia by-election’ – New Juaben South MP vows

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, has vowed to resign from Parliament if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) fails to win the upcoming by-election in the Akwatia constituency.
According to him, the party has mounted an extensive campaign in the constituency and he is confident that residents will vote to retain the NPP in honour of the late Ernest Kumi, despite predicting a close margin of votes.
Mr Baafi noted that the NPP’s candidate, Solomon Asumadi, is a respected figure who has contributed significantly to improving the lives of people in Akwatia.
Speaking in an interview with GHOne, the MP said:
I believe we will win the election, though the margin may not be very wide. We have engaged the people, we have campaigned, and this is one of the most intense campaigns ever undertaken here. The people are giving us assurance. The late Ernest Kumi had such a bright future but could not achieve his full vision, and many residents want to give the party another opportunity to continue his work. Our candidate also enjoys strong goodwill in the town.
He further emphasised his resolve, declaring:
I can even tell you that if we lose this election, I'll resign as a member of parliament, I'm telling you we'll win these elections. We will win if we lose these elections, I'll resign as a member of parliament, I'm telling you, and we’ll win by close of day Tuesday.
The Akwatia by-election is expected to be fiercely contested, with heightened security measures in place ahead of the polls scheduled for Tuesday, 2 September. The main contenders are Bernard Baidoo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Solomon Asumadi of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).