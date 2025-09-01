Homowo: 3 dead, 4 injured as police probe violent clashes in Sowutuom and Anyaa

The Greater Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has launched investigations into violent clashes that erupted during the Homowo festival in Sowutuom and Anyaa on Saturday, 30 August.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 31 August, the police confirmed the deaths of three (3) persons and severe injuries to four (4) others as a result of the violence.

Preliminary findings indicate that a misunderstanding broke out between followers of two rival chiefs during the sprinkling of the traditional festival food, Kpokpoi. The dispute quickly escalated into an exchange of gunfire. Tensions heightened further when some attendees attempted to leave the festival grounds, sparking additional attacks at Olebu.

The deceased have been identified as Abubakar Ramadan Sarbah, also known as Nii Kwashiebu; Theophilus Nii Amu Kwadjan; and Joseph Shaibu Dodoo.

Four others, namely Enoch Amevor (treated and discharged), Samuel Adjei, Nathaniel Doku, and Frederick Lartey, also known as Nii Obrafour, sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at various medical facilities, including the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Ridge Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while the injured continue to receive medical care.

Meanwhile, the Accra Regional Police Command has deployed additional personnel to restore calm and maintain order in the affected communities. Intelligence-led operations are ongoing to track down and arrest all those connected to the violence.

