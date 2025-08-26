Is oral sex a sin? Here’s how Apostle Suleman breaks it down using the Bible [Video]

The Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has stirred widespread debate after declaring that oral sex is not a sin when practised within marriage.

He made the remark during a question-and-answer session at his church, where a member asked whether oral sex was sinful. In a viral video, a female church member is heard reading out the controversial question to the man of God, sparking loud cheers and laughter among the congregation.

The question read:

Is oral sex a sin?

Apostle Suleman replied:

Should I answer from the Bible? Anything you do with your wife indoors is not a sin. So long as it’s your wife and both of you agreed. When the Bible was talking about the wife of your youth, what do you think the Bible was saying?

He further emphasised that Scripture does not condemn intimate acts between married couples unless they involve fetish or diabolical practices.

So long as it is not a fetish, a ritual, or diabolical, it’s not wrong. I know that many of you will say you can’t use the same mouth you use to serve God to perform oral sex, but don’t you lie and gossip with the same mouth?

The preacher admitted that his stance might not sit well with everyone but stood firm: “I know many will not agree with me, but oral sex is not a sin.”

What is Oral Sex?

Oral sex refers to the stimulation of a partner’s genitals using the mouth, lips, or tongue. Health experts note that it is a common form of intimacy among couples, though perceptions of it vary significantly across cultural, social, and religious contexts.

Watch Video

