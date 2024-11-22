Electoral Commission releases details on burnt ballot papers

The Electoral Commission yesterday supervised the destruction by burning of Presidential and Parliamentary Ballot Papers for the Ahafo and Volta Regions. The Commission took the decision to destroy the ballot papers for the two regions due to issues detected with the sequence of the serial numbers. The destruction, which was covered by the media, was carried out by Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

The Exercise was observed by the Agents of the Political Parties, the National Intelligence Bureau, National Security, Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission.

The Commission has commenced the reprinting of ballot papers for the two regions ahead of the General Election on the 7th of December 2024. The Political Parties are monitoring the process.