Police investigate alleged kidnapping of Emirates Airlines manager in Accra

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the alleged abduction of Sylvia Patience Baah, the Airport Services Manager for Emirates Airlines. The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday night, 21 November 2024, at the entrance of her residence in Accra.

Preliminary information indicates that Ms Baah was forcibly taken from her home under unclear circumstances. The police were informed of the incident shortly afterwards and have since been pursuing multiple leads in an effort to locate and rescue her.

In a statement, the Ghana Police urged the public to assist their efforts, saying:

We urge the public to remain calm and assist the Police by providing any credible information that could lead to the rescue of the victim and get the perpetrators arrested.

The authorities have dedicated resources to the investigation and are appealing to anyone with relevant information to come forward. They have provided a direct hotline for the operation: 0547927272.