Mahama makes crucial donation to BuzzStop Boys, group expresses gratitude

President John Dramani Mahama has acknowledged the efforts of environmental advocacy group BuzzStop Boys during the relaunch of National Sanitation Day (NSD), held in Accra on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

As part of his support, President Mahama donated essential sanitation equipment, including 200 wheelbarrows, 300 shovels, 300 brooms, 300 pairs of hand gloves, and a supply of standing brushes.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the president highlighted the importance of the group’s work and urged Ghanaians to emulate their commitment to environmental cleanliness.

MUST READ: Top 10 countries with the largest prison populations in the world

ADVERTISEMENT

At the relaunch of the National Sanitation Day on Saturday, I donated essential sanitation tools to the remarkable BuzStopBoys. This included 200 wheelbarrows, 300 shovels, 300 brooms, 300 pairs of hand gloves, and a supply of standing brushes.

This contribution aims to bolster their commendable efforts in championing sanitation initiatives across the country. Their dedication to fostering a cleaner environment must be exemplified.

READ ALSO: Linda Ocloo calls for discipline against dirt at relaunch of National Sanitation Day

President Mahama further emphasised that sanitation must become a national culture rather than a periodic exercise.

The National Sanitation Day is more than just an event; it is a renewed call to action for every Ghanaian to take ownership of our environment. Let us all commit to maintaining clean communities, not just on designated days, but every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s build on this momentum! I urge all Ghanaians to join hands and actively participate in keeping our surroundings clean.

The BuzzStop Boys have consistently spearheaded volunteer-led cleanup campaigns in Accra and beyond, championing community-driven initiatives to promote healthy living and a cleaner environment.

The BuzzStop Boys have since taken to social media to express their appreciation, thanking President John Dramani Mahama for his recognition and generous support toward the national sanitation agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you, Mr President, John Dramani Mahama