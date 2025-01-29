No more protocol payments to change national service posting – NSA CEO warns

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Service Authority (NSA), Felix Gyamfi, has vowed to put an end to the protocol payment system for altering national service postings during his tenure. According to him, this initiative is part of his broader strategy to restore the integrity of the NSA.
Addressing journalists on Tuesday, 28th January, Mr Gyamfi stated that individuals with concerns about their postings would no longer be able to change them simply by making payments.
He further emphasised the need to eliminate ghost names from the scheme, saying:
It is not only about ghost names, but also the phenomenon where you could just give somebody money and, within an hour, your posting is changed. That era is over. This year, if we post you and you have concerns about your posting, you must formally present your case, and we will assess it before making any changes.
He continued:
If you are disabled, unwell, a lactating mother, or married, these are legitimate conditions under which your posting may be reconsidered. However, simply saying, ‘I don’t like where I have been posted, so I want to be relocated to a specific place’ will no longer be accepted.
In an interview, the NSA CEO also highlighted the importance of increasing youth participation in agricultural development to boost food production and reduce food inflation.
Our vision is very clear. We are returning to the farms. Very soon, you will see our eggs, maize, and tomatoes.
Felix Gyamfi reaffirmed his commitment to delivering on all the manifesto promises of President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).