NSA reveals new date for NSS posting – Full details

The National Service Authority (NSA) has set November 1, 2025, as the definitive date for releasing postings to over 150,000 prospective national service personnel, bringing much-needed clarity after months of administrative upheaval and system suspension.

Acting Executive Director Ruth Seddoh confirmed the timeline during an interview with JoyNews, emphasising the Authority's commitment to delivering a transparent and credible posting process.

MUST READ: 10 coldest places in the world you can visit

She said,

The transition team has been put in place, and the framework for the new system has been set up. I can assure every prospective member of personnel to calm down, as postings will be ready by November 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Background

Ghana's National Service Scheme represents one of the country's most significant youth engagement programmes, requiring all graduates from accredited tertiary institutions to complete a mandatory one-year service to the state.

READ ALSO: NPP Youth Organiser vows retaliation over arrest of Abronye

Historically, the programme has posted over 100,000 graduates annually across various sectors, contributing to national development while providing young Ghanaians with professional experience.

The current crisis began when concerns emerged about the integrity of the NSA's Central Management System (CMS), also known as the "Metric App".

ADVERTISEMENT

This digital platform had been responsible for managing the complex logistics of posting tens of thousands of service personnel to various organisations across the country.

Following investigative reports that raised questions about the system's credibility and potential irregularities, President John Dramani Mahama took decisive action on June 18, 2025, ordering the indefinite suspension of the CMS.