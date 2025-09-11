One injured as Amenfi East MCE allegedly incites assault against MP, NDC Executives

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Amenfi East, Raymond Nana Ebbah, has been accused of instigating an attack on the area’s Member of Parliament (MP), Nicholas Amankwa, along with several constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Amenfi East NDC Director of Elections and IT, Dennis Owusu-Mensah, alleged that the incident, which took place on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, was triggered by the MCE’s disapproval of the appointment of a District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) Coordinator for the constituency.

He narrated,

Recently, we had an appointment of a DRIP Coordinator for the constituency, and it seems that the appointment was not selected from the camp or the favourite of the MCE.

So, when the coordinator got to the constituency, he was directed to the District Assembly for the MCE to have some documentation endorsed. He went there last Thursday, but the MCE insisted that he did not want to see him.

Then today, he was accompanied by the constituency executives: the chairman, the secretary, the organiser, myself (the director of elections) and the MP

According to Owusu-Mensah, when the delegation arrived at the assembly, the MCE allegedly arranged for thugs to attack the coordinator.

He further claimed that when the MP and the executives attempted to intervene, they were also assaulted.

When we got to the MCE's office, unbeknownst to us, he had arranged for thugs to be at the office, and they started assaulting the DRIP coordinator. It came to the attention of the senior members who accompanied him, and they rushed to the scene.

He alleged,

The MP, the chairman, and the secretary were assaulted. In fact, the secretary was butchered with a machete

Owusu-Mensah added that the matter has since been reported to the police, and medical forms have been issued to those injured to enable them to seek treatment.