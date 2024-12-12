We will be back stronger – NAPO breaks silence on NPP’s massive defeat

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, has reacted to the party’s defeat in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.
The NPP suffered a significant loss, with a margin of 1,671,093 votes to the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC). The NDC’s candidate, John Dramani Mahama, was declared President-elect on Sunday, 8 December, securing 6,328,397 votes (56.55%) compared to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s 4,657,304 votes (41.61%).
Even before the official declaration, Dr Bawumia conceded defeat, noting that internal collation pointed to a decisive victory for the NDC.
In a statement dated 11 December 2024, Dr Prempeh expressed gratitude to the NPP’s flagbearer for the opportunity to serve as his running mate.
The statement reads:
The 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections resulted in a victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC). This was not the outcome we, in the NPP, envisaged; but we respect the verdict of the Ghanaian people. To Ghanaians, we have heard you clearly and with humility we accept. We will work with you to get it right.
I am grateful to the Lord Almighty, the giver of life, for bringing me this far and for the honour of this opportunity given me to serve my Party and Ghana.
He further added:
I have had extensive discussions with our flag bearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to reflect on the outcome of the elections and, in good time, we shall reflect further as a political party on the causes of our 2024 election loss.
I am grateful to His Excellency, the Vice-President, for nominating me as his running mate, and to the NPP leadership for the overwhelming support I received.
Dr Prempeh expressed optimism that the NPP would bounce back stronger, stating:
I believe in the NPP's values, ideals and traditions. As we go into a period of honest introspection and reflection on this electoral verdict, I am confident that we will emerge stronger and bounce back to win the trust, confidence, support and affection of Ghanaians.
Meanwhile, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has urged members of the party to avoid blame games and focus on securing victory in the 2028 general elections.