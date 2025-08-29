S/R: 6 killed, two injured in armed attack on Chenchire community

At least six people have been confirmed dead and two others critically injured following an armed attack on Chenchire, a community near Mandari in the Bole District of the Savannah Region.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, August 28, 2025, left the community deserted as frightened residents fled into nearby bushes for safety.

According to a statement issued by the Savannah Regional Police Headquarters and reported by Citi News, a police team led by the Bole Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Alex Adjeivie, was dispatched after officers received reports of the assault around 2:00 p.m.

On arrival, the team discovered six bodies scattered in different directions across the village. The deceased have been identified as:

Nyor Nyawile, 70

Nyoropor Nanii Nuuro, 55

Sachera, 71

Namii Tsipor, 80

Kwabena Bogara, 29

Two others, Sansah Sinkpe, 80, and Sansah Boonie, 43, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Bole District Hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have since been conveyed to the Damongo Hospital mortuary mmortuaryfor preservation and autopsy.

What must be done

The police must intensify investigations to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the attack. They also need to increase patrols and security presence in Chenchire and surrounding communities to reassure residents and prevent further violence. Additionally, swift collaboration with local leaders and intelligence gathering from residents will be crucial in restoring calm and ensuring justice for the victims.

