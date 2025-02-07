Teacher jailed for 10 years for stealing GHC 238,000 from rural bank

A 36-year-old teacher at Freso SDA Junior High School (JHS) in the Bekwai Municipality has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour by the Asante Bekwai Circuit Court.

John Ankomah Boateng was convicted for fraudulently stealing over GH¢238,550 from the Bosomefreho Rural Bank Limited using the GhanaPay mobile banking app, despite having only GH¢2.23 in his account.

Boateng pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea by the court, presided over by Judge Isaac Apietu.

According to Detective Chief Inspector Eric Twum, the prosecutor in the case, the incident occurred between February 9 and February 26, 2024.

The theft was reported to the Ashanti South Regional Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on February 28, prompting an intensive investigation.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Boateng had transferred portions of the stolen funds to several individuals:

GH¢10,000 to a person named Isaac.

GH¢5,000 to someone named Kwaku.

GH¢20,000 to an individual named Duah.

GH¢5,000 to someone identified as Neymar.

Additionally, Boateng sent GH¢40,000 to a travel agent to process travel documents for him.

Legal proceedings

Following a thorough investigation, Boateng was charged and brought before the court. Detective Chief Inspector Twum emphasised that the accused’s actions constituted a serious breach of trust and a deliberate exploitation of the GhanaPay platform for personal gain.