Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 news stories in Ghana you may have missed (18–22 August)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round-up of the major stories shaping headlines across Ghana. Whether your week has been a whirlwind or you are simply catching up, here are the key events you need to know.

1. Lawyers of Dr Ayensu-Danquah slam GTEC over directive to drop “Prof.” title

Lawyers for the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, have strongly criticised the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) over its directive ordering her to stop using the title “Professor.”

Her legal team described the move as “abrasive, unnecessarily combative, and disparaging.” In a letter dated 12 August 2025, GTEC urged the Office of the President and her employer to ensure she ceases presenting herself with the academic title.

However, in a response the following day, her solicitors, led by David K. Ametefe, argued that the directive lacked professionalism and due process.

2. President Mahama commutes sentences and grants amnesty to 998 prisoners

President John Dramani Mahama has granted amnesty to 998 prisoners, including first-time offenders, seriously ill inmates, and nursing mothers.

The decision, taken in consultation with the Council of State and based on the recommendation of the Prisons Service Council, aligns with Article 72(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

According to the Ministry of Government Communications, the initiative seeks to decongest Ghana’s prisons while promoting fairness and compassion in the justice system.

DETAILS HERE: President Mahama commutes sentences and grants amnesty to 998 prisoners

3. ‘Our eyes are red’ – IGP Yohuno vows police readiness for Akwatia by-election

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno has assured the public that the Ghana Police Service is fully prepared for the Akwatia by-election set for Tuesday, 2 September 2025.

Speaking during a visit to the High-Risk Operation Training Centre at Akyerematen, the IGP emphasised that officers are ready to tackle any potential threats to ensure peace and order during the polls.

4. ‘I owe no one an apology’ – Ablakwa hits back over presidential jet saga

Minister of Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has dismissed calls for his resignation amid renewed controversy over the presidential jet.

Responding to criticisms from opposition figures, including NPP MP John Ntim Fordjour, Ablakwa insisted he has no regrets and “owes no one an apology” for previously campaigning against the use of private jets during Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

5. Bawumia takes commanding lead in NPP presidential primaries – Latest poll

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a commanding lead in the race for the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearership, according to a new poll by Global Info Analytics.

The poll places Dr Bawumia at 52% support among delegates, with Kennedy Agyapong trailing at 17%. Other contenders, including Dr Bryan Acheampong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Kwabena Agyapong, Boakye Agyarko and Addai Nimo, secured minimal support.

Conclusion

This week’s stories reflect the dynamic political, legal, and security landscape shaping Ghana. From heated legal battles and prisoner reforms to preparations for key elections and shifting political tides, these developments will continue to influence conversations in the weeks ahead.

