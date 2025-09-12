Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (8–12 September)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round-up of the major stories shaping headlines across Ghana. Whether your week has been a whirlwind or you are simply catching up, here are the key events you need to know.

1. Gbiniyiri clashes: Interior Minister constitutes 7-member mediation committee

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has set up a seven-member mediation committee as part of urgent efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in Gbiniyiri, located in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region. The committee, chaired by Mr Emmanuel Habuka Bombande, has been tasked to work closely with stakeholders to promote peacebuilding, reconciliation, and the sustainable resettlement of those affected by the clashes. Other members include Hon Alhaji Collins Dauda (MP and Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Lands and Natural Resources), Rev Fr Lazarus Annyereh (Chair of the Savannah Regional Peace Council), Dr Festus Aubyn (West Africa Network for Peacebuilding), Sylvia Horname Noagbesenu, Esq. (Acting Director, Women, Youth, Peace and Security Institute, KAIPTC), Prof Ramatu Alhassan (University of Ghana), and Dr George Amoh (Executive Secretary, National Peace Council).

2. ‘24-hour economy cannot be implemented in 20 years’ – Assafuah mocks Pres. Mahama

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has questioned the feasibility of the government’s flagship 24-hour economy policy, dismissing it as unrealistic. According to him, the initiative is little more than a political slogan and cannot be implemented by the current administration even if given 20 years. Speaking in an interview with Pulse Ghana, he argued that the 24-hour economy requires a sound economic framework and criticised the government for failing to present a practical plan for implementation despite being in office for nine months.

3. Abronye DC arrest: Minority accuses government of political persecution and intimidation

Abronye DC arrest

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has accused the government of engaging in political persecution against members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), following the arrest and remand of Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP. According to the Minority, the arrest demonstrates an attempt by the government to weaponise state security agencies and the judiciary against its opponents. Abronye DC was remanded by the Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday, 9 September, on two charges of alleged “offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace”. He is expected to reappear in court on Friday, 12 September.

4. Nobody will interfere with ORAL – President Mahama assures

President John Mahama speaking at a Presidential Media Encounter in Accra on Wednesday, 10 September

President John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians that no individual will be allowed to interfere with Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), the government’s initiative to recover state funds from corrupt officials. He stressed that all cases currently under investigation by the Attorney General will be closely monitored to prevent any attempt to shield corrupt individuals from prosecution. His comments follow revelations by NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, at the party’s 5th Annual General Meeting, where he alleged that some individuals had been attempting to strike backdoor deals with persons listed for prosecution.

5. Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey slams Mahama over refusal to declare state of emergency

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey has strongly criticised President Mahama for refusing to declare a state of emergency in areas affected by illegal mining, widely known as galamsey. According to the group, the government’s handling of the menace reflects a disappointing lack of urgency. Responding at a Presidential Media Encounter on Wednesday, 10 September, President Mahama defended his stance, insisting that a state of emergency should be considered only as a last resort. He maintained that all existing legal frameworks must first be fully explored before such a measure is taken.

