Asante Kotoko set off to Nigeria with 20-man squad for Kwara clash – See full squad

Asante Kotoko have set off for Nigeria as they prepare for a crucial second-leg clash against Kwara United in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors left Ghana on Friday morning with a 20-man squad determined to secure progress in the continental competition.

The Ghanaian giants take a slim 4-3 lead into Sunday’s decisive encounter at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta.

After a dramatic first leg in Accra, Kotoko know that maintaining their advantage will be key, with away goals likely to play a huge role in the outcome.

20-man Asante Kotoko squad

The travelling squad features a blend of experience and youth. Goalkeepers Aziz Haruna Dari and Mohammed Gamara are included to provide cover between the posts.

In defence, head coach Abdul Karim Zito has named Joseph Amoah, Patrick Asiedu, Musa Hamzata, Zackaria Fuseini, Samba O’Neil, Ansu Henry, Joseph Ablorh, and Lord Amoah.

Their task will be to tighten up at the back after conceding three times in the opening leg.

Kotoko’s midfield options are equally strong, with Seth Kwadwo, Lord Hillary Adabo, Gyau Hubert, Emmanuel Antwi, Fuseini Walid Neymar, Amoh Philip, Listowel Hinneh, and Amidu Peter all handed call-ups.

Zito will rely on this unit to dictate the pace of the game and offer both defensive stability and attacking creativity.

Leading the line are strikers Donzo Morifing and Albert Amoah, who will be tasked with finding the all-important goals away from home. Their contribution could prove decisive if Kotoko are to avoid a nervy finish.

