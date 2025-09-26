Pulse logo
Pulse Region
ADVERTISEMENT

Asante Kotoko set off to Nigeria with 20-man squad for Kwara clash – See full squad

26 September 2025 at 12:25
Asante Kotoko have travelled to Nigeria with a 20-man squad for their decisive CAF Confederation Cup second leg against Kwara United...
Asante Kotoko set off to Nigeria with 20-man squad for Kwara clash – See full squad
Asante Kotoko set off to Nigeria with 20-man squad for Kwara clash – See full squad

Asante Kotoko have set off for Nigeria as they prepare for a crucial second-leg clash against Kwara United in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors left Ghana on Friday morning with a 20-man squad determined to secure progress in the continental competition.

The Ghanaian giants take a slim 4-3 lead into Sunday’s decisive encounter at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta.

After a dramatic first leg in Accra, Kotoko know that maintaining their advantage will be key, with away goals likely to play a huge role in the outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Africa’s best Ballon d’Or finishes

20-man Asante Kotoko squad

The travelling squad features a blend of experience and youth. Goalkeepers Aziz Haruna Dari and Mohammed Gamara are included to provide cover between the posts.

In defence, head coach Abdul Karim Zito has named Joseph Amoah, Patrick Asiedu, Musa Hamzata, Zackaria Fuseini, Samba O’Neil, Ansu Henry, Joseph Ablorh, and Lord Amoah.

Their task will be to tighten up at the back after conceding three times in the opening leg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kotoko’s midfield options are equally strong, with Seth Kwadwo, Lord Hillary Adabo, Gyau Hubert, Emmanuel Antwi, Fuseini Walid Neymar, Amoh Philip, Listowel Hinneh, and Amidu Peter all handed call-ups.

Zito will rely on this unit to dictate the pace of the game and offer both defensive stability and attacking creativity.

Leading the line are strikers Donzo Morifing and Albert Amoah, who will be tasked with finding the all-important goals away from home. Their contribution could prove decisive if Kotoko are to avoid a nervy finish.

MUST READ: Top 10 African countries in latest FIFA rankings

ADVERTISEMENT

Kick-off is set for Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 15:00 GMT, with fans across Ghana eagerly watching to see if the Porcupine Warriors can protect their narrow lead and advance further in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Update Me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.