Carlos Alcaraz wins second US Open, secures sixth Grand Slam and World No. 1 ranking

Carlos Alcaraz has cemented his place among tennis’s elite, capturing his second US Open crown, his sixth Grand Slam title overall, and reclaiming the world No. 1 ranking.

The 22-year-old Spaniard defeated Italy’s Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in two hours and 42 minutes, repeating the triumph he first achieved in New York in 2022.

With the victory, he replaced Sinner at the top of the ATP rankings.

The match showcased breathtaking shot-making, with both players producing moments of brilliance.

While Sinner managed to wrest control in the second set with aggressive baseline hitting, Alcaraz dominated the remainder of the contest with superior serving, court coverage, and shot variety.

Notably, the dropped set was the only one Alcaraz conceded throughout the entire tournament, underscoring his growing dominance on the biggest stage.

At just 22, Alcaraz has already made history: he is the first player since the US Open switched to hard courts in 1978 to win multiple Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces – clay, grass, and hard – before turning 23.

His six major titles also place him behind only Björn Borg, who had seven by the same age. With the Australian Open looming in January, many believe he could equal or surpass Borg’s record.

Statistically, Alcaraz outclassed Sinner in the final, firing 42 winners to his opponent’s 21, committing no double faults, and covering every inch of the court with trademark athleticism.

Already considered one of the most complete players in modern tennis, Alcaraz’s latest triumph confirms that he is not just fulfilling expectations but exceeding them.