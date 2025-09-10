Details emerge as Neymar allegedly inherits $1B from billionaire he's never met

Reports suggesting Neymar could inherit nearly $1 billion from a mysterious Brazilian businessman have resurfaced, sparking viral debate across social media.

The story, which first appeared in 2023, claims that a 31-year-old businessman from Porto Alegre left behind a will naming Neymar as his sole heir.

Background

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the document was registered at a Porto Alegre notary office in June 2023, and the Brazilian Notary Association has since confirmed its authenticity.

However, the fortune itself has never been verified. Questions remain about whether the businessman, who wished to remain anonymous, truly existed or even passed away.

Local reports suggest the man was unmarried, had no children, and admired Neymar deeply.

He allegedly told Metrópoles that his decision was based on respect for Neymar’s family values and the absence of direct heirs. Despite attempts to contact Neymar’s team, he received no response.

The rumour regained traction after being mentioned on a Brazilian TV programme, leading to widespread coverage. Still, Brazilian outlet Tribuna de Minas stressed that there is no evidence Neymar will inherit $1 billion.

Currently, Neymar’s net worth is estimated at $350 million, amassed through record-breaking contracts, endorsements, and luxury real estate investments.

According to Brazilian news site RIC, the businessman’s assets were estimated at £846 million ($1.13 billion), and the will was notarised in June 2023. The case now awaits court approval before Neymar can officially be recognised as heir.

However, legal challenges loom. Brazil’s inheritance laws follow a “forced heirship” system, where 50% of an estate must go to compulsory heirs, such as a spouse or children.

Even with no direct heirs, courts can intervene if disputes arise, potentially reducing or invalidating Neymar’s inheritance claim.

So far, Neymar has not commented, and his representatives have not confirmed receiving any official notice. Legal experts believe the case could take months or even years before any resolution.