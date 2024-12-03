10 footballers who entered politics after retirement

Though many believe football and politics are worlds apart, several former football stars have defied this notion by transitioning into politics after hanging up their boots.

Here are 10 footballers who successfully shifted from sports to politics, with some even becoming leaders in their countries.

Sol Campbell

A legendary centre-back for England and clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham, Campbell entered the political arena in 2014. He joined the Conservative Party and briefly ran for Mayor of London in 2016, though he didn’t make the shortlist. Campbell’s political journey reflects his desire to influence change, especially within the black community.

Albert Gudmundsson

The Icelandic footballer made history by becoming the first professional player from his country. After retiring, he entered politics, joining the Independence Party in 1970. Gudmundsson served as Iceland's Finance Minister and later as Minister of Industry, significantly shaping the country's economic policies.

Roman Pavlyuchenko

The Russian striker, known for his time at Tottenham, made a unique attempt to balance football and politics. In 2007, Pavlyuchenko was elected to represent Stavropol in the Russian Parliament, joining Vladimir Putin's party. His political career was seen by some as a result of financial concerns.

Grzegorz Lato

A standout player for Poland, Grzegorz Lato won the Golden Boot at the 1974 World Cup. After retiring, he served as a senator for the Democratic Left Alliance and later became the president of the Polish Football Association, where he made headlines by sacking the national team coach on live TV.

Pelé

Regarded as one of the greatest footballers ever, Pelé used his global fame to influence politics. He served as Brazil’s Minister of Sport and even had a law named after him to combat corruption in Brazilian football. Though his tenure was marred by scandal, Pelé's political role remains iconic.

Titi Camara

The former Guinea striker, who played for clubs like Liverpool and West Ham, transitioned into politics after retiring. In 2009, he was appointed Guinea's Sports Minister, a role he held until 2012. Camara’s involvement in Guinea’s national development was a testament to his commitment to his country.

Romário

Brazil’s football legend, Romário, didn’t just stop at a stellar playing career. After retiring, he was elected to Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies in 2010 and later the Senate. Romário is known for his outspoken views and continues to be an influential political figure in Brazil.

Hakan Şükür

Hakan Şükür entered politics in 2011, becoming a member of the ruling party in Turkey's parliament. After resigning in 2014, he became embroiled in controversy, including a warrant for his arrest, which led him to seek asylum in the US.

Zico

Brazilian football icon Zico, known for his magical skills in the 1982 World Cup, became Brazil’s Sports Minister in 1990. Though he faced challenges in office and left after just over a year, Zico’s influence in the country’s football politics was significant.

George Weah