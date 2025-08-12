GFA announces increased prize money for 2025/26 Ghana Premier League season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has today announced an increase in prize money for the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League Season.
Per the new prize arrangement, clubs that finish from first to 15th position will receive amounts ranging from GH₵2 million, the highest, to GH₵200,000. The league winner will take home a whopping GH₵2 million, with the 15th-placed team getting GH₵200,000.
There is no allocation for clubs that will be relegated from the top-tier league.
This was announced by GFA President Kurt Okraku during his address at the 31st GFA Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.
Winner - GH₵2 million.
2nd position - GH₵1 million.
3rd position - GH₵800,000.
4th position - GH₵750,000.
5th position - GH₵700,000.
GH₵1 million for all clubs before season starts
This comes two weeks after the GFA unveiled a major partnership with Adesa Production Limited (APL) to support the organisation and broadcast of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season.
As part of the agreement, each GPL club is set to receive GH₵1 million in funding before the season begins, a strategic move to strengthen club administration and enhance the overall competitiveness of the league.
Kurt Okraku clarified that the support is not a donation but a firm commitment under the new model agreed upon by the GFA, Adesa Productions, and the government.
This additional prize money announcement means the eventual winner of the 2025/26 will walk away with a minimum of GH₵3 million.
Meanwhile, every team in Ghana must have players under the age of 19 in their matchday squad. The new mandatory minimum requirement is to ensure youth development in football.